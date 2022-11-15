Sunny Deol gets nostalgic as 'Ghatak' turns 26

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, on Tuesday, celebrated 26 years of his action drama film 'Ghatak.'

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gadar' actor shared a video which he captioned, "26 Years of #Ghatak."

In the video, Sunny shared clips of some best dialogues from the film.

Soon after the actor dropped the clip, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



"Love this movie..," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love this movie sir... And I love your acting... You are a stronger actor."

"Best movie of sunny paa ji forever," a fan commented.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also starred Danny Denzongpa, Amrish Puri, and Meenakshi Seshadri in prominent roles.

Released in 1996, the film was declared a blockbuster hit, and Sunny's hard-hitting dialogues remain unforgettable.

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming projects, Sunny will be next seen in director Anil Sharma's upcoming action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkrash Sharma.

Apart from that, he also has Anil Sharma's 'Apne 2' along with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and an untitled action entertainer film opposite actors Mithun Da, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

