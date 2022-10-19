Sunny Deol gives "bhutta" treat to his gang on his 66th birthday

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol chose to celebrate his 66th birthday with his team in Manali.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a few photographs in which he is seen giving 'bhutta' treats to his friends on his birthday.



"Birthday Bhutte Treat with Gang," he captioned the post.

In one of the images, Sunny is seen taking a bite of his deliciously charred corn.



Sunny received several birthday wishes on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Sunny Pra," actor Jackie Shroff commented.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, too, dropped a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram.

"I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday," Bobby wrote, adding a picture of him with his "bhaiya."



The Deol brothers have also worked together in a few films, including Dillagi, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The two will be seen in 'Apne 2' soon. The sequel will also star their father Dharmendra and Sunny's son Karan Deol.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film. (ANI)