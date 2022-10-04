Sunny Deol gives glimpse of 'final reading session' of 'Apne 2' with son Karan Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in the film 'Apne 2'.

On Monday, Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Karan from the "final reading session" of the film.

"Final Reading for #Apne2 with @imkarandeol and @neerrajpathak1," Sunny wrote.

In the images, the father-son duo are seen sharing smiles. They are currently in Manali for the film's preparation.

Karan and Sunny's images have garnered several likes and comments.

Bobby Deol dropped heart-shaped eyes emojis in the comment section.

"Can't wait to see you both together in the film," a social media user commented.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film. (ANI)

