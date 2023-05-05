Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to get married in June?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): It's band, Baaja and baraat time for Bollywood's Deol family.

As per a source, actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend in June.

Karan's partner is from Dubai and does not belong to film fraternity, as per the source.

If reports are to be believed, Karan is already engaged to his ladylove. The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

Karan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father's 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba.



The film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

After debuting in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan featured in 'Velle' in 2021. The film marked Karan's first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

Sunny Deol often shares pictures with his son Karan on social media. On Karan's 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

"As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought...just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it's a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son," he posted.

Karan will next be seen sharing screen space with the Deols in 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

