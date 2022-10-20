Sunny Deol's son Karan pens heartfelt note on 'Ghatak' actor's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Sunny Deol's birthday, his son Karan dropped a picture along with a heartfelt note.

In the picture, the father-son are seen spending quality time and posing for the camera with the backdrop of a mountain and river.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4ZjX2oFot/



Sharing the picture, he wrote, "In life I couldn't have asked for anyone better to guide me through it always positive even during the darkest of times always pushing on no matter what, you are always by my side and I'll always be by yours. Love you dad! Happy Birthday."

Karan said, "My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life. I have always admired how you have been grounded and true to your art and fans. There's no ladder that can make me reach what you have achieved. But i promise to give everything to make you proud.".

Sunny chose to celebrate his 66th birthday with his team in Manali. He shared a few photographs in which he is seen giving 'bhutta' treats to his friends on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny and Karan will be seen in 'Apne 2' soon. The sequel will also star his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release next year.

The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film. (ANI)

