Sunny Leone wishes husband Daniel Weber on their 12th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor and model Sunny Leone, on Sunday, penned an adorable wish for her husband Daniel Weber on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my one and only! I love you so much! Looking forward to the next chapter of our lives! We are just getting started! @dirrty99."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0n6XcPAlm/

In the monochrome picture, Sunny could be seen posing with her husband.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



"Soo cute," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," Happy Anniversary to you two."

"This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi," a user commented.

The couple is proud parents of three kids. They welcomed twins, Noah and Asher through surrogacy while they have adopted their baby girl, Nisha.

On the work front, she will be next seen in director Anurag Kashyap's next film and in director R Radhakrishna's 'Patta', alongside Sreesanth.

Along with that she also has 'Veeramahadevi'. The film is a multilingual period movie directed by Vadivudaiyan. (ANI)

