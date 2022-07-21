Sunny Leone's new video is all about fries and crunches, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Sunny Leone recently posted a video on Instagram and it's relatable to most of us!

Sunny, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing crunches on a bench while eating fries. She attached a caption with it that read "The Gym Foodie challenge! How many did I eat?" Check it out:



Sunny enjoys working out quite a lot and her Instagram is proof! Recently, she took the famous 'Y challenge' and posted a video of herself doing a handstand on Instagram.



On the work front, she has quite a few films in her kitty. This year she will be seen in 'Patta'. The film is being directed by R Radhakrishna. Sunny will be seen opposite Sreesanth in the film. Sunny will also be seen in 'Veeramahadevi'. The film is a multilingual period movie directed by Vadivudaiyan.

Apart from these two, Sunny has also been cast in Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika'.

Sunny also has a cosmetics company 'Star struck by SL' and she has been busy promoting the brand for the past many days.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed twins Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018 via surrogacy. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha a few years ago. (ANI)