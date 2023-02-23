Sunny Singh dedicates his success to director Luv Ranjan as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turns 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Sunny Singh has impressed his fans with varied roles since his cameo in 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji'. The actor's character, "Titu" made audiences laugh their heart out. Today, as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turned 5, he dedicated all his success to the director Luv Ranjan.

Released in 2018, 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' did some amazing numbers at the box office. The bond between Sonu and Titu is so relatable, fans to date make memes and relish the film.

The actor shared, "Wherever I am today and the recognition and love I receive to date from the fans and even in the industry, all the credit goes only to one person- Luv Ranjan. I have learned how to grow in life, as an actor and as a person because of him. After my parents, it's Luv Sir, who has always been there."



The actor gave the credit for the film to do well is because of Luv Ranjan.

Sunny continued, "I hope we celebrate the 6th, 7th or 8th successful year because it's the most special cult film, youth has related so much with the film and they know me for my characters in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. I think this was the turning point for me. The schooling I got helped me with more films ahead. I give all the credit to Luv Sir. Every frame and every moment of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is very special for me."

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' revolved around a war between love and friendship, the film also featured Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Baruccha along with Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the mythological drama, 'Adipurush'.

Apart from 'Adipurush', Sunny will also be seen in a Horror-Comedy, 'The Virgin Tree' opposite Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

