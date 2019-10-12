Sunny Singh joins cast of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): After their impressive camaraderie in the hit film 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety,' Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have reunited for the upcoming movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Sharing the news with his fans, Kartik uploaded a picture with his co-star on Instagram from the sets of the film and wrote, "Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne.. #PatiPatniAurWoh mein @mesunnysingh Tera yaar hoon main."



The duo who played childhood friends in 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety' witness a rollercoaster journey in their life which ultimately ends with their friendship winning at the end against a girl named Sweety who tries really hard to break their bond.

The film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

