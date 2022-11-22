Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari begin shooting for 'The Virgin Tree'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, on Monday, began the shooting of their upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Singh shared some pictures which he captioned, "hogai shuru #thevirgintree mubarkaa.'

In the pictures, Sunny could be seen posing along with Palak Twiariwith the film's clapboard in his hand.

Actor Palak Tiwari also shared some pictures and wrote," First days are my favourite #thevirgintree."

Soon after Palak shared the news, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"All the Best. Wishing you success on every journey of your," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations Super Star."

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Youtuber Beyounick in the lead roles.

Apart from starring in the film, Sanjay is also producing it with Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

Meanwhile, Sunny will be also seen in an upcoming Pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)