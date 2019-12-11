Sunny Singh reveals poster of 'Jai Mummy Di'

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Actor Sunny Singh who gained acknowledgment for his last release 'Ujda Chaman' is back with yet another quirky comedy titled 'Jai Mummy Di'.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the first poster of his upcoming flick.



The poster of the film features Sunny Singh and his co-star Sonnalli Seygall. The poster also features phenomenal actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon holding their respective children over their shoulders. While in the air, the actors dressed as bride and groom are trying to get close as their mothers try to take them away.

The lead duo that left everyone impressed with their endearing chemistry in Luv Ranjan's cult comedy 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' will be pairing up for the second time.

'Jai Mummy Di' is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families'. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the comedy-drama is set to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020. (ANI)

