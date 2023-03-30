Sunny Singh shares his experience of playing Lakshman in 'Adipurush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in Om Raut's film 'Adipurush'.

On the occasion of Ram Navmi, the makers of Adipurush dropped a new poster. The poster features Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny as Lakshman. In the poster, as the three stood together, Devdutta Nage as Lord Hanuman was seen kneeling in front of them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqZR6QJj6wT/?hl=en



Sharing his experience of working in the film, Sunny said, "When I was offered the role, I was elated to be able to bring 'Ramayan', a story that resides in the hearts of our nation. Understanding the huge responsibility, I have worked really hard to portray Lakshman. The process has been wonderful and I hope audiences especially the youth watches and pour in their love for our film."

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2, 2022 on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX. The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.

Sunny will also be seen in films like The Virgin Tree and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. (ANI)

