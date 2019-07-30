'Super 30' exempted from SGST in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt 'Super 30' from the state goods and services tax (SGST).

The decision comes in line with similar moves by governments in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and New Delhi.

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer, which released on July 12, chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 127 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Tuesday (July 30). (ANI)

