'Super 30' off to decent start on Day One

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' had a decent start after it released in theatres on Friday and has garnered an estimated over Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who put out the estimates said the film should perform well over the weekend.

"#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centers [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri Rs 11.83 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and had hit the screens on July 12. (ANI)

