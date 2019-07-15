'Super 30' sees excellent first weekend, crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office India, the movie's growth on Sunday was limited but that was the case with all the other films playing, probably because of the much-hyped England vs New Zealand World Cup final as well as the 2019 Wimbledon final.

As per Box Office India, of all the films currently playing in theatres, 'Super 30' recorded the best Sunday performance at the box office.

The film has been performing very well down South in the Andhra and Mysore region. These regions alone raked in Rs. 3 crore making it the best film in these two circuits after Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' for the first weekend.

The film saw a decent opening on Friday, minting Rs. 11.83 crore. It witnessed an increase on Saturday, earning Rs. 18.19 crore. On Sunday, the movie saw a slight growth and raked in Rs. 20.5 crore, taking the film's grand total to Rs. 50.25 crore.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' at the box office.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' had the theatres on July 12. (ANI)

