'Super 30' trailer: Hrithik Roshan nails role of maths teacher fights against classism

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Hrithik Roshan is back and how! The actor who was last seen on screens in 2017 film 'Kaabil' is all set to treat his fans with the upcoming film 'Super 30'. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film is finally here and it is safe to say that it was definitely worth the wait!

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the intriguing trailer.

Not all Superheroes wear capes.



It’s the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

The trailer has all the elements to keep you glued to the screens -- the raw acting prowess of Hrithik, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, and an engaging story.

The highlight of this trailer is undoubtedly Hrithik, who steals the show and leaves you wanting for more. He nails the role of a mathematics teacher and fights against the entitled.

The trailer chronicles the life story of India's mathematician Anand Kumar's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

The 2 minute 37 seconds trailer shows Hrithik's character going against all odds to provide the underprivileged children what they deserve. His students come from families where their fathers are drivers, labourers in factories or are no longer alive. He promises to fight against the entitled and the class divide in the society through his methods of training and teaching.

Hrithik's character tells his students 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega' (A king's son won't be the next king) and encourages the economically backward children to study hard to build a better future for them.

The trailer shows how Hrithik's character encourages a group of students to achieve the impossible. In one of the scenes, he is seen motivating them to aim for big jobs like a marine architect, a NASA scientist and an engineer.

Hrithik, who appears in a completely de-glam avatar, nails the regional accent and the raw and rugged look.

The actor perfectly brings the story of Patna-based mathematician and founder of the Super 30 educational programme, Anand Kumar, to the big screen. Under the 'Super 30' initiative, Kumar trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' at the box office.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' will hit the theatres on July 12, this year. (ANI)