Superstar Krishna's daughter Manjula shares emotional note on her father's demise

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's demise has left a void in the heart of his fans and family members. On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned an emotional note for her father.

Taking to Instagram, Manjula shared a portrait of superstar Krishna along with a long note.

The note read, "Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck_Fv1Ys4MI/

She added, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever."



"You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss.Love you forever Nana."

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

Krishna, the Andhra James Bond who has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu and his family. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. (ANI)

