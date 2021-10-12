Suriya's intense look from 'Jai Bhim' leaves fans impressed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'.

On Monday, the makers unveiled a new motion poster of the movie in which he will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer.

The poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative and offers an animated tour through a courtroom with portraits of great personalities. It also gives us a sneak peek of Suriya's role in the film.





Reacting to the poster, a Twitter user commented, "Woah. Interesting."

"Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote.

Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose are also a part of Tj Gnanavel's directorial 'Jai Bhim', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. (ANI)

