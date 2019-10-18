Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the trailer
Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the trailer

Sushant, Jacqueline are on the run to accomplish major heist in 'Drive' trailer

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): It seems like an action-racing video game has come to life as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Netflix film 'Drive' finally landed on Friday.
The thrilling and power-packed trailer follows a massive robbery in which a group of four attempts to steal 300 kgs of gold.
While Sushant is seen as a Formula One test driver, Jacqueline is a member of the street race gang. After a montage of some fun-filled moments, Sushant is seen pitching the idea of a robbery to Jacqueline.
The take the level a notch higher, the attempted robbery has been set in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Now, only the film would reveal if the robbery is accomplished or caught!
For the first time, Sushant will be seen sharing screen space with the 'Race 2' actor.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.
After announcing 'Drive' as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues.
The shooting completed last year itself, however, it was postponed several times. It will now open on Netflix on November 1. (ANI)

