Sushant Singh Rajput shares to-do-list: Want to fly plane, relive old college days

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently entertained the audience with his film 'Chhichhore', on Saturday, shared his to-do-list in life.

From learning how to fly a plane to help to play a cricket match left-handed to travel through Europe by train, he shared on Instagram.



The 33-year-old actor wants to send 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA. Sushant, alumni of Delhi College of Engineering, wants to relive his old college days. He also wants to contribute his bit for the environment as he is planning to plant 1000 trees.



Wants to develop six-pack abs in 6 weeks to teach computer coding to visually impaired, Sushant has shared a list of his dreams which he wants to achieve in his life.



The 50 dreams list also included teaching dance to kids, learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces among others.





'Kai Po Che' actor also wants to own a luxury sports car, Lamborghini.



The 33-year-old actor was most recently seen in 'Chhichhore'. The campus drama also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. (ANI)