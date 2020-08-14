Sushant Singh Rajput case: Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi demand CBI inquiry

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Actors Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The three actors took to social media to voice their opinion in the matter joining actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, and Ankita Lokhande who too have demanded CBI's intervention in the case.

"As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput's death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign," tweeted senior actor Anupam Kher.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand took to their Instagram stories to demand a CBI inquiry in the matter.

"#CBIforSSr," wrote Dhawan in his stories, while 'Gully Boy' actor penned down a Sanskrit Shloka on truth and wrote, "#CBIINQUIRYFORSUSHANT."

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence earlier on June 14. (ANI)

