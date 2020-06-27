Sushant Singh Rajput case: Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report.

Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case. (ANI)

