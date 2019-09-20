Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, Image courtesy: Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, Image courtesy: Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release on Netflix

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Drive' will not have a theatrical release and instead stream on Netflix.
The upcoming flick is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on the streaming platform.
KJo shared the news on his Instagram account, along with a stunning still of the lead pair, he wrote, "Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon."
In the still, Jacqueline looks sizzling hot in a blue off-shoulder beachwear. On the other hand, the 'Kedarnath' actor looks uber-cool with black shades, a simple tee, and shorts.

This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.
After announcing 'Drive' as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues.
The film finished shooting last year itself, however, it was postponed several times. The release date for the movie had been stalled reportedly due to creative differences between Mansukhani and KJo.
Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, had recently signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Netflix India. KJo's previous collaboration with the streaming platform was anthology film 'Lust Stories', a part of which was directed by the ace filmmaker.
Sushant, who was last seen in 'Chhichhore', alongside Shraddha Kapoor, had earlier said that 'Drive' is not a remake of the 2011 Hollywood production of the same name. The actor had, in fact, said that if it were a remake, the makers would have cast someone better looking and not him.
Apart from 'Drive', Sushant will also be seen in 'Dil Bechara'. The film was earlier titled as 'Kizzie Aur Manny' and is said to be inspired from the popular movie 'The Fault in Our Stars'.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in 'Kick 2'. She is also making her digital debut with Netflix thriller 'Mrs. Serial Killer'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Lucy Boynton gets candid about Rami Malek's popularity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Lucy Boynton is not a fan of some her beau-actor Rami Malek's more fanatic fans!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:15 IST

Leave everything and search 'Friends' characters on Google for a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): It has been 25 years since Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe first graced our TV screens in the NBC sitcom 'Friends'. But even after all these years, fans couldn't possibly forget the funny one-liners and silly moments and neither could Google!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:42 IST

It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Brad Pitt recalls cameo in 'Friends', reveals he 'flubbed' his first line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt took a trip down the memory lane and reflected on his experience of guest-starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends' nearly 18 years ago and it wasn't a smooth ride.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming outing 'Ginny Weds Sunny' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:12 IST

'Big Bang Theory' alums Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik team-up for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): 'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for a multi-cam comedy series 'Carla' at Fox

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:39 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' gets a new release date

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has got a new release date. The movie will release on November 15, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery to get her nails done

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing what she did before welcoming her first child, North West, in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to now release in 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has been shifted ahead and will now release on February 21, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:23 IST

Sanjay Dutt presents 'token of gratitude' to Mahesh Bhatt on his...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More
iocl