Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release on Netflix

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Drive' will not have a theatrical release and instead stream on Netflix.

The upcoming flick is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on the streaming platform.

KJo shared the news on his Instagram account, along with a stunning still of the lead pair, he wrote, "Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon."

In the still, Jacqueline looks sizzling hot in a blue off-shoulder beachwear. On the other hand, the 'Kedarnath' actor looks uber-cool with black shades, a simple tee, and shorts.



This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

After announcing 'Drive' as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues.

The film finished shooting last year itself, however, it was postponed several times. The release date for the movie had been stalled reportedly due to creative differences between Mansukhani and KJo.

Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, had recently signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Netflix India. KJo's previous collaboration with the streaming platform was anthology film 'Lust Stories', a part of which was directed by the ace filmmaker.

Sushant, who was last seen in 'Chhichhore', alongside Shraddha Kapoor, had earlier said that 'Drive' is not a remake of the 2011 Hollywood production of the same name. The actor had, in fact, said that if it were a remake, the makers would have cast someone better looking and not him.

Apart from 'Drive', Sushant will also be seen in 'Dil Bechara'. The film was earlier titled as 'Kizzie Aur Manny' and is said to be inspired from the popular movie 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in 'Kick 2'. She is also making her digital debut with Netflix thriller 'Mrs. Serial Killer'. (ANI)