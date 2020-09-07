Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released in New Zealand, Fiji theatres

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): After premiering on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' has released in theatres of New Zealand and Fiji.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the exclusive information about the film's release.

"Xclusiv: After its premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, #DilBechara has released in *theatres* in #NewZealand and #Fiji... Despite tough competition from #Tenet + releasing in limited screens/shows, #DilBechara has done FANTASTIC," he wrote.

Adarsh also shared that film raked in a total of New Zealand Dollars 48,436 in New Zealand and Fijian Dollar 33, 864.

The film became a blockbuster hit in India soon after its release with both critics and fans pouring love over Rajput's last film. (ANI)





