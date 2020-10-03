Sushant was being bullied, outcast by movie mafia: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): A few hours after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, in a report ruled out the murder of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that Sushant "was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life".

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter and said,"Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS."





"The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging," said Dr Sudhir Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors.

Earlier in the day, the board formed to investigate the late actor's death issued a report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."

The board has discussed its findings with the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investing the late actor's death case.

However, the medical board has refused to provide the details as the case it is still sub-judice. (ANI)

