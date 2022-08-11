Sushmita Sen attends 'Laal Singh Chaddha' premiere with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was spotted attending the grand premiere of Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Makers of the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai last night.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the premiere was attended by many big B-town celebs including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khattar, Randeep Hooda and many others.

The only actor who gathered all the eyeballs was Sushmita Sen, as she was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah at the event.

A video from the event got viral, where Rohman was seen walking around with Sushmita's daughters while she was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Earlier also a video went viral on social media, where Rohman-Sushmita was seen celebrating the 'Biwi No. 1' actor's mother's birthday.

Soon after the video got viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with many questions regarding Lalit Modi.

"Kabhi Lalit kabhi Rohman she is so undecided," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Where is lalit."

After IPL founder Lalit Modi announced dating Sushmita Sen, the actress has been a topic of discussion on social media and elsewhere. The actress was trolled for being a "gold digger" and has been in news thereafter for hitting back at those putting such kinds of labels on her.

Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar web series 'Aarya 3', which will be directed by Ram Madhvani. (ANI)