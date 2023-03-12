Sushmita Sen believes in "celebrating life", see what actress said on resuming work post heart attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actress Sushmita Sen has been reminding all to never take life for granted ever since she suffered a heart attack.

On Saturday, she surprised everyone by walking the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai. Dressed in a yellow lehenga, Sushmita exuded elegance on the ramp.

She left her hair open and had a bindi adorning her forehead. She walked carrying a flower bouquet and handed it over to the paparazzi who were stationed at the end point of the ramp.

On resuming work days after recovering from heart attack, Sushmita took to Instagram and wrote, "Tere Bas Mein Kujh Vi Nahi Ae...Dil Nu Eh Samjhawan...Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom..A Walk To Remember...I celebrate life...Jhoom!! Thank you @anushreereddydesign & team for this memorable walk back to life..your designs are as beautiful as your heart!!! #yours #showstopper To the live audience & the Media...THANK YOU for all the love & goodness."

Reacting to Sushmita's post, former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu commented, "So graceful."

"ou will never cease to be an inspiration... Also hats off and billion hearts to the designer to give you the opportunity at this time... this is empowerment and love...," a fan commented.

Before leaving the fashion show's venue, Sushmita also posed for fans and clicked pictures with them.She also interacted briefly with paparazzi. One of the photographers told her, "Aap bohot strong ho (you are very strong)". Sushmita smiled and said, "Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai, so blessed (I have many people's blessings with me)."

Earlier this month, Sushmita informed fans about her heart attack through social media. The actor revealed that she had 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. However, she has now recovered from it. She conducted a long Instagram live session where she thanked her doctors and her support system. (ANI)