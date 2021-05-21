Sushmita Sen celebrates 27th Miss Universe crowning anniversary, dedicates post to 'Motherland India'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, on Friday celebrated 27 years of winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994.

Sushmita, who is known for her infectious smile and gracious persona made history after she brought the Miss Universe crown in India in 1994; and at present, she is the only Miss Universe winner that India has.

Dedicating her historical win to 'Motherland India', the National award-winning star took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt note.

The picture is a throwback picture from her Miss Universe pageant days that features her wearing an exquisite white colour ball gown. Flaunting her signature bangs with a perfectly tied bun, Sushmita looks no less than a Cinderella in the snap.

Alongside the alluring picture, the mother-of-two wrote a powerful note asking her fans, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!"

"To my Motherland INDIA...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India's first-ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!," she added.





The mother-of-two further extended her thanks to the Philippines, where she has crowned Miss Universe, 27 years ago by writing, "#mahalkita Philippines for the romance we have shared for 27 years and counting".

Sushmita further extended gratitude to Miss Colombia for "teaching her grace" and to her fans for sending her love that touched her life from "a VERY young age" and "inspired the woman" she is today.

She also mentioned that she is celebrating the day with the generous blessings and precious messages that she is receiving from across the globe.

Signing off with her style of adding powerful quote in the end, she wrote, "The abundant Universe doesn't know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs" Choose wisely!! #MissUniverse1994 #India".

She also shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram story to mark the special day.

Sushmita Sen is a mother of two daughters- Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break her from acting career.

But as her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita made her comeback with the Indian crime drama web television series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award.

Currently, she is shooting for Season 2 of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. (ANI)

