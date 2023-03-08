Sushmita Sen extends Women's day wish, shares inspirational note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen, on the occasion of International Women's day 2023, penned down an inspirational note and sent warm wishes to all the brave ladies out there.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture and wrote, "To be born a Woman is a blessing I thank God for everyday!!! I have the deepest respect for energy & it's feminine Shakti!!! I call her Maa...I call her Durga...I recognise & celebrate her in all Women (and some men) Here's to realising the power of such a blessing... Happy Women's Day!!! Take care of YOU...make YOU a priority...Love Yourself more...express yourself more often...let no one silence you ever...your happiness fuels the universe...never forget YOUR power!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CphwQX6tauA/

March 8 has been observed as International Women's Day every year since 1975, to celebrate women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements worldwide.



The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanise change in society.

Last week, the 'Aarya' actor shocked everyone by revealing that she had suffered a heart attack.

"Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart,'" she wrote in her post.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again," she added.

A few days later, she went live on Instagram and informed that she had 95 per cent blockage in main artery. (ANI)

