Sushmita Sen glows in "Italian sun" in latest selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen glowed in the golden hue of the "Italian sun" as she dropped a stunning picture of herself, looking stunning.

"Sen & the Italian Sun. I love you guys!" captioned the actor on Instagram, adding a slew of emojis, before signing off with her usual hashtag "dugga dugga".



In the picture, the 'Aarya' actor donned a halter neck golden ribbed top and accessorized her look with a pair of big-rimmed black sunglasses. She kept her hair in a tight bun while sporting flawless makeup, minus any jewelry. The soft shade of pink lipstick suited the actor, complementing her look further.

Meanwhile, talking about the 'Main Hoon Naa' actor, her web show 'Aarya' is all set to return for another exciting season. The hit web show that premiered its two seasons on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar, is all set to enthrall the audience again.



Sushmita took to Instagram to announce the news. She shared a video that had all snippets from the show's last season and wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey, Hotstar Specials Aarya S3 development begins. I love you guys!" captioned Sushmita.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CflMzjzD7JU/

Speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her Digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the Series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

Talking of her personal life, Sushmita recently parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl whom she met through Instagram in 2018. (ANI)

