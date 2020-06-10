Sushmita Sen heaps praises on 'Aarya' director Ram Madhvani, shares fun BTS video

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen has nothing but good words for director Ram Madhvani whom as she dubbed him the captain of the ship 'Aarya.'

The former Miss Universe heaped praises on the director on Instagram, late Tuesday, and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the upcoming web-series.

Giving Madhvani the title as the 'captain' of the ship 'Aarya,' Sen explained working with him not only makes one a better actor or technician but also a better person.



"#strikeapose Introducing the ultimate #showstopper @madhvaniram The Captain of our ship Aarya & a man we all love!! An audacious Director & one of the coolest, nicest people on the planet!! Working with him makes one, not just a better Actor/ technician but also a better human being!!! " the 'Main Hoon Na' actor wrote in captions.

The 44-year-old also shared a fun video where she is seen guiding the director to walk a ramp, set at the shooting set.

The web series 'Aarya' to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer, that got dropped last week, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also have stars including Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in their pivotal roles. (ANI)

