Sushmita Sen is her daughter's personal hairdresser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen has donned the hat of a barber for her younger daughter Alisah.

On Saturday, Sushmita shared a few pictures of her cutting Alisah's hair on Instagram.

"Alisah has a way of making me feel really important...I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was three yrs old!!!? While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates. Love her confidence," Sushmita quipped.





Reacting to the post, Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen, who is currently expecting her first child, commented: "Wow."

Sushmita's fans also reacted to the post.

"Acing mom's duties," a user wrote.

"Hahaha love Alisah's confidence," another user said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, who made her acting comeback last year in the web series 'Aarya', is busy working on its sequel, being helmed by Ram Madhvani. The first season also featured actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher. (ANI)

