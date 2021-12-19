Sushmita Sen pens birthday note for 'Aarya' co-star Viren Vazirani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): 'Aarya' series is very close to the heart of actress Sushmita Sen, and so are the people she worked with on this hit show.

On Saturday night, on the eve of Viren Vazirani's birthday, Sushmita penned a special note for her on-screen son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a series of pictures with Viren, wherein the two can be seen laughing together.



She penned the caption, "On the Eve of his birthday, I want @virenvazirani_ to know...that he makes me wish, I had a son EXACTLY like him!!! I am soooooo proud of you my Veer, May God give a heart like yours, all that it so richly deserves and deeply desires!!! Both your moms have your back!!! Happpppppyyyyyy Birthday my jaan...stay happy and blessed always!!! I love you!!!"



Viren reposted the same on his Instagram and added, "Y'all have no idea how elated I am right now. Her Love and Support means the world to me. I'm so grateful to God that I got this opportunity of not only working but also sharing this real mother-son bond with her. Crying tears of joy right now. Thank You Mumma for making me and My Birthday Eve soo special. I love you 3000!!"



Meanwhile, 'Aarya' was nominated in the Best Drama Series category for International Emmy Awards 2021. The second season of the Ram Madhvani directorial hit series was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. (ANI)

