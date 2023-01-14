Sushmita Sen receives "warmest homecoming" from 'Aarya' family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Sushmita Sen who is all set to return with 'Aarya 3' received a warm welcome from her "Aarya family" on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita dropped a sweet video from the set.

"The warmest homecoming" My #aaryafamily ...Darlings Darlings...Stand by me!! #sneakpeak #allheart #Aarya3. I love you guys!!!," she captioned the post.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her Digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar Kher playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Earlier, speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.(ANI)