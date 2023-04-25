Sushmita Sen resumes 'Aarya Season 3' shoot in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen, on Tuesday, resumed the shooting of her upcoming action thriller web series 'Aarya Season 3' in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials' Aarya, shows the meticulous actor preparing for a sword fight as she returns in an action-packed avatar.

Talking about her return to the sets of 'Aarya Season 3', Sushmita said, "Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channeled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. Now that we've seen her ace the game, it's time to take things up a notch higher and try something we've never done before. With the third chapter in Aarya's life, the audience will see her in a whole new action-packed avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter and a woman. I am excited to dive into this new side of my character, especially with the swords-play that Aarya learns as her personality evolves and she comes more into her own!"

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.



The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.(ANI)

