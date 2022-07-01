Sushmita Sen reveals why she never got married

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah, recently poured her heart out to Twinkle Khanna.

From work projects to adaption and marriage, the two talked about almost everything. Sushmita also spoke about her decision not to get married and what led to it.

"Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch," she shared.



Sushmita revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times 'God saved' her.

"I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," she added.

Sushmita recently parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl whom she met through Instagram in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen is in news for his soured relationship with his wife Charu Asopa. The two, who share daughter Ziana, are reportedly heading towards a divorce. (ANI)

