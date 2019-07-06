Sushmita Sen takes up #BottleCapChallenge with family

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): The craze of #BottleCapChallenge refuses to die with many celebrities taking it up with their own fun twist.

Latest to take up the challenge is Sushmita Sen, who not only aced it herself but also made kids Renee, Alisah and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl show off some amazing skills.

The actor who has been holidaying in Dubai amazed fans by uncapping a bottle with a flying kick.

Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account where she along with her daughters and Rohman are taking up the challenge one by one. The eye-catching part is when the girls open the bottle in one go.

"Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge," she captioned the video.



The challenge, introduced by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, has been taken up by various celebrities including Tiger Shroff who stunned fans by popping off the cap of bottle blindfolded with utmost perfection. (ANI)