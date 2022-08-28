Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Alisah on her 13th birthday

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Sunday sent warm wishes to her daughter Alisah on her 13th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! 'Alisah' means Noble, protected by God & a gift of God...all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love & the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace & mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah's Mother!! To your health & happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!!"

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the first picture, Sushmita could be seen posing with her daughter for a selfie, with Alisah's chin on the 'Biwi No 1' actor's shoulder.

In another picture, her daughter could be seen sitting with a white towel tied up to her hair.

The third picture is a cute family picture of Sushmita along with both of her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen.

In the fourth picture, both of her daughters could be seen posing with Sushmita's father.

In other pictures, the 'Aankhen' actor shared some more adorable moments of her daughter.

Soon after Sushmita dropped these pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and warm birthday wishes for Alisah.

"Happy birthday Alisah. Many many happy returns of the day bachcha God bless you with good health good thoughts & abundant of happiness. Onek ador." a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "happy birthday to our dearest Alisha!!"

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the former Miss Universe was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series 'Aarya 2' which received positive feedback from the audience.

She will be next seen in 'Aarya 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. (ANI)