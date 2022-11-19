Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares a special birthday wish for her 'Lifeline'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Sushmita Sen turned 47 on Saturday. To mark this special occasion her daughter Renee shared a sweet long note on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Renee dropped a picture featuring the former Miss Universe.

Sharing the picture, she wrote a long note, which read, "Happpyyyy birthday to my Lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hardwork... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life..."

She added, "Thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt.There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are..."

Renee continued, "Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms! I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!!!!"

As soon as the wish was posted, followers chimed in the comment section.

The birthday girl Sushmita dropped a comment. She wrote, "I love you Shona Maa!!! It's Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!!!"



Marking her special day, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a special post, hinting at something big coming her way.

"47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way....I've known it a long time...and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss," she wrote.

Sushmita was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like 'Dastak', 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with 'Aarya' in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT. In 2021, she starred in the second season of 'Aarya'. And now she is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. (ANI)