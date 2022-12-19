Sussanne Khan drops sweet birthday wish for boyfriend Arslan Goni, Hrithik too wishes him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished her boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday with a special video and message.

Taking to Instagram, dropped a video featuring cute moments of couple from their outings and vacations.

Along with the video, she wrote a long note, which read, "Happy Happiest Birthday my Love... you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond... we gonna make this Life... #ArSu."



As soon as the video was uploaded, 's friends and fans chimed in comment section.

Arslan Goni reacted to his girlfriend post and wrote, "Thank you my darling love."



Hrithik wished his ex wife's boyfriend, "Happy birthday."



Actor Sonali Bendre also commented, "Happy birthday @arslangoni."



Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad wished Arslan and wrote, "Happy birthday."



Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday."



Further extending the birthday wishes Hrithik also took to Insta story and shared a group picture along with a caption.



He wrote, "Happy birthday @arslangoni. Have a super exciting n duper fit year ahead!"

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan has recently been in the news after her photos with boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, have been talked about on all social media platforms. The images shared by Pooja Bedi were from a party in Goa. (ANI)