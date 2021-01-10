Sussanne Khan wishes 'best dad in the world' Hrithik Roshan on birthday

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Sharing a video featuring her actor husband with their two children, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the actor.

Khan who had called it quits with Roshan in 2014 after a 14-year-long marriage posted a special video capturing several memorable moments between Hrithik and their children Hridhaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan.



Using the hashtags of "best dad in the world," Sussanne wished her ex-husband a "meaningful blessed" year ahead.

"Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds," she wrote in the caption.

Six years after parting ways, Khan and Roshan continue to be good friends and co-parents. Earlier last year, Khan had also moved to Roshan's house during the Covid-induced lockdown to take better care of their children during the tough times of the pandemic. (ANI)

