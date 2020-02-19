'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal passes away, SRK pens heartfelt note

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A day after the demise of 'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal, megastar Sharukh Khan expressed his sorrow over her demise through a heartfelt post.

The legendary Kannada actor, who had worked over 75 movies across various languages, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday.

The most notable character of the actor was in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 critically-acclaimed feature 'Swades' where she essayed the role of Kaveri Amma, a nanny to SRK.

Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a still from the movie featuring the late actor and Khan himself, both sharing affectionate look.



Addressing the actor as 'Amma', Khan's caption reads like: "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori 'Amma' will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her."

Expressing his grief over the demise of the actor, he also made a point in the caption stating how the late actor used to reprimand him from smoking.

She also appeared in Deepika Padukone's 'Lafangey Parindey' and in Rani Mukerji's 'Aiyyaa.' (ANI)

