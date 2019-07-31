Swara Bhaskar calls Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta her 'sources of inspiration'

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Swara Bhaskar's long-standing wish of working with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta has finally come true, as the actors have been roped into the case of her upcoming film 'Sheer Khurma'.

Thanking the film's director Faraz Arif Ansari, Swara wrote, "It took me 10 years to share screen space with two of my most favourite sources of inspiration!"



Swara shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories. In the first picture, she can be seen sharing the frame with Shabana and Divya, while she poses for a selfie with Shabana in the second.



In 'Sheer Khurma' Faraz is set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community.

Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Earlier, the director made a silent movie called "Sisak" and he was applauded for his work. The film travelled to over 200 international film festivals, including Cannes, Wicked Queer in Boston, and the FilmOut San Diego Film Festival. He realised that stories about queer women are not explored enough even internationally.

A few years back, Shabana was seen in 'Chalk n Duster' alongside Juhi Chawla, where she essayed the role of a maths teacher. (ANI)

