Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Delhi-based B-town celebrities, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections.

The actors urged their fans to step out and vote in large numbers as the turnout crossed the 50 per cent mark. Till 5:30 pm, the voter turnout was 52.95 per cent.

Bhaskar shared a picture of herself on Twitter, where she is seen flaunting her inked index finger. The actor looked winter-ready wearing a white printed jacket and a white stole.

"Done my deed #Delhi #DelhiElections2020 How about you??? P.S. RW Twitter - here's another 'ungli' photo to help you get by this year!" the actor tweeted.

Bhaskar's 'Raanjhanaa' co-star Zeeshan Ayyub also shared a picture of himself after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee who flew to Delhi earlier on Friday for participating in the elections, went to a polling booth with her family and posted a picture in social media platforms. (ANI)

