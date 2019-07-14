Swara Bhasker does it again, this time riles followers with tweet on 'Mughals'

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Actor Swara Bhasker who is known for speaking her mind out has yet again caught the attention of the Twitterverse. With her latest tweet on 'Mughals' the actress is drawing flak from all quarters.

Swara's yesterday shared an article on her twitter handle titled 'Mughals' didn't loot India'. Above her tweet, expressing her thought over the said piece, the actor wrote- "Mughals made India rich.. #history #fact".



Little did she know, her tweet riled up her followers, who in return trolled her immensely. While some dubbed her recent tweet as a mere publicity stunt, some even called her a "Muslim terrorist".

"Swara knows how to stay in limelight.. kuch to bakwaas karni hai na."



"This lady Swara does this all the time when she craves attention. As usual, RW handles have obliged her this time too. She will quit this drama only when we stop giving her the Oxygen of Publicity."



"She needs a brain wash!!!!! Swatchha Swara Abhiyan"



Another user asked if Swara studied from 'Whatsapp University', which has become quite a term these days.

"Really swara..whatsapp university se padh liya...chola dynisty ki raja..raja raj chola ke time 1billion se uper ki gold trade hoti thi check the history...mughal were nomad and looters."



Another user called the actor a 'Muslim terrorist' and wrote, "Swara is a Muslim terrorist."

"By that logic, Swara, since Pakistan is poor right now, we should attack them, capture and then develop the country. Will that be ok? Think twice before spreading any kind of nonsense," tweeted another user.



However, the actor hasn't responded or tweeted to the trolls yet. (ANI)

