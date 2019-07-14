Swara Bhasker (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Swara Bhasker (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Swara Bhasker does it again, this time riles followers with tweet on 'Mughals'

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:20 IST

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Actor Swara Bhasker who is known for speaking her mind out has yet again caught the attention of the Twitterverse. With her latest tweet on 'Mughals' the actress is drawing flak from all quarters.
Swara's yesterday shared an article on her twitter handle titled 'Mughals' didn't loot India'. Above her tweet, expressing her thought over the said piece, the actor wrote- "Mughals made India rich.. #history #fact".

Little did she know, her tweet riled up her followers, who in return trolled her immensely. While some dubbed her recent tweet as a mere publicity stunt, some even called her a "Muslim terrorist".
"Swara knows how to stay in limelight.. kuch to bakwaas karni hai na."

"This lady Swara does this all the time when she craves attention. As usual, RW handles have obliged her this time too. She will quit this drama only when we stop giving her the Oxygen of Publicity."

"She needs a brain wash!!!!! Swatchha Swara Abhiyan"

Another user asked if Swara studied from 'Whatsapp University', which has become quite a term these days.
"Really swara..whatsapp university se padh liya...chola dynisty ki raja..raja raj chola ke time 1billion se uper ki gold trade hoti thi check the history...mughal were nomad and looters."

Another user called the actor a 'Muslim terrorist' and wrote, "Swara is a Muslim terrorist."
"By that logic, Swara, since Pakistan is poor right now, we should attack them, capture and then develop the country. Will that be ok? Think twice before spreading any kind of nonsense," tweeted another user.

However, the actor hasn't responded or tweeted to the trolls yet. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:19 IST

We're always going to love each other: Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her bond with fellow musician Shawn Mendes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:22 IST

Jennifer Lopez gives special tribute to Carli Lloyd on World Cup victory

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez expressed her happiness over the victory of the U.S. women's national soccer team at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Ranveer Singh keeps it classy on latest magazine cover

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh has shared images from his recent photo shoot for a magazine, and it is so apt to say that his all-intense and classy look is sure to win hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:22 IST

Kangana sends legal notice to Entertainment Journalist Guild,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday sent a legal notice to the committee members of Entertainment Journalist Guild (EJG) and Press Council of India (PCI) for supporting a journalist, who got involved in a spat with her during her film's song launch.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:50 IST

Scarlett Johansson says "I should be allowed to play any person"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor Scarlett Johansson opened up about her long-acting career and how the industry has changed from when she began working as a teen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:05 IST

Hillary Duff opens up about motherhood at young age, calls it "isolating"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American actor-singer Hilary Duff opened up about the challenges of being a mother at a young age.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:58 IST

Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor and social media star Ray Diaz was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault after videos posted on social media allegedly showed him berating, threatening and hitting a teenager purported to be his girlfriend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:29 IST

Kumail Nanjiani apologises to Conan O'Brien for cancelling last-minute

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani apologised to American TV host Conan O'Brien after the talk show host hilariously called him a "troublesome diva" for cancelling his appearance on 'Conan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:38 IST

R Kelly ordered to be held in jail through weekend

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R Kelly made a brief appearance in Chicago federal court on Friday and was ordered to be held in jail at least through the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:52 IST

Aubrey O'Day calls Donald Trump Jr. her "soulmate"

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day openly discussed her rumoured relationship with Donald Trump Jr., calling him her "soulmate."

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:45 IST

HBO supports 'Big Little Lies' director amid report on...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amidst a report that 'Big Little Lies' director Andrea Arnold has lost the creative control over the series, HBO has issued a statement saying that it is "extremely proud" of Arnold's work, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:27 IST

Billy Joel dedicates song to Bill, Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billy Joel dedicated a song to Bill and Hillary Clinton at his recent concert.

Read More
iocl