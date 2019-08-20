'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' teaser out

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The much talked about teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' released on Youtube on Tuesday.

Social media was abuzz after the teaser of the film went online.

The teaser opens up with a voice which says "Kuchh Naam jo itihaas kabhi bhula nhi sakta (History cannot forget some names)," followed by the sound of a bullet. The next scene is set in pre-British era which tells us about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy a warrior who started the first rebellion against the British Raj.

The movie is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence, which took place in 1857.

Chiranjeevi's fierce look as a warrior king in ultra slow motion moves is a treat for the viewers waiting for an action-packed thriller. The Swashbuckling stunts and exuberant VFX in the teaser are icing on the cake.

The official account of Excel Movies shared the teaser on Youtube.

Big B who plays the role Gosayi Venkanna, the Guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy looks almost unrecognisable.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019. (ANI)

