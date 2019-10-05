Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

The Vice President who watched the film at his residence also lauded the hard work and efforts of the cast on his Twitter handle.

"Today saw the Hindi film 'Sand ki Aankh' at the Vice President's residence. The presence of the film's actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and director Tusshar Hiranandani on this occasion was heart-warming for us. The plot of the film is based on the lives of women sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar," the official account of Vice President of India wrote while sharing a series of pictures from the meeting.



In the second post, he extended out his best wishes to the cast and wrote, "My best wishes to the actors and technicians associated with the film. The bull's eye is a real depiction of the social challenges coming in the way of women empowerment."



Overwhelmed and happy to receive such kind words from the Vice President, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar were the first ones to express their gratitude.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor thanked Naidu for his blessings and wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh Thank you for the kind words."



Bhumi, who recently attended the premiere of her next film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' at the Busan International Film Festival, also shared her happiness over the appreciation.

"Thank you, Hon. Vice President sir, for watching our beloved film #SaandKiAankh and for hosting us. Thank you for giving our film love. This truly was a memorable evening with you and your family sir. Jai hind," she tweeted.



Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.

The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. (ANI)

