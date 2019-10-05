Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy : Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy : Instagram)

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.
The Vice President who watched the film at his residence also lauded the hard work and efforts of the cast on his Twitter handle.
"Today saw the Hindi film 'Sand ki Aankh' at the Vice President's residence. The presence of the film's actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and director Tusshar Hiranandani on this occasion was heart-warming for us. The plot of the film is based on the lives of women sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar," the official account of Vice President of India wrote while sharing a series of pictures from the meeting.

In the second post, he extended out his best wishes to the cast and wrote, "My best wishes to the actors and technicians associated with the film. The bull's eye is a real depiction of the social challenges coming in the way of women empowerment."

Overwhelmed and happy to receive such kind words from the Vice President, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar were the first ones to express their gratitude.
The 'Mission Mangal' actor thanked Naidu for his blessings and wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh Thank you for the kind words."

Bhumi, who recently attended the premiere of her next film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' at the Busan International Film Festival, also shared her happiness over the appreciation.
"Thank you, Hon. Vice President sir, for watching our beloved film #SaandKiAankh and for hosting us. Thank you for giving our film love. This truly was a memorable evening with you and your family sir. Jai hind," she tweeted.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.
The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:47 IST

Kylie Jenner shoots video of Stormi wearing Travis Scott's shirt

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has gifted her and rapper Travis Scott's daughter Stormi a swing set.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Robert Pattinson works hard to get into character for 'The Lighthouse'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Robert Pattinson who is known to ace every role he takes up, is leaving no stone unturned to get into character for his upcoming film 'The Lighthouse'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:59 IST

Andy Dick charged with groping driver

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Comedian and actor Andy Dick has been charged with allegedly groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of baby Psalm West

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never shy away from sharing pictures and videos of her adorable kids. This time she shared a sweet video of Psalm West gazing sweetly up at her while lounging on his back.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Chrissy Teigen faces criticism for her new tattoo

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen faced backlash on Thursday when she flaunted her new tattoo on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:03 IST

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey look smoking hot in ad campaign

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin who tied the knot recently are heating up their first-ever ad campaign together!

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:24 IST

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes video of her perfect IIFA look

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Alia Bhatt, who channeled the look of a Greek goddess at the IIFA awards, has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her look, which will just surprise you.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:33 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates one year of 'Andhadhun'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered back to back hits, celebrated one year of the release of 'Andhadhun.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:44 IST

'War' hits century in just three days, mints over Rs 100 crore

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' struck gold at the box office by surpassing Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.

Read More
iocl