Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan spreading happiness on the internet!

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to appear as a scientist in 'Mission Mangal', shared a joyful snapshot with her recent co-star Vidya Balan.

The actor who is looking ravishing in white, referred to the picture and her co-star as "favourite". She wrote alongside the snap she posted on Instagram, "One of my favourites! Favourite picture, favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person #Favourite."

The flick in which the two divas will be seen together dropped its trailer on Thursday, leaving the audience with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.

'Mission Mangal', based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Set to hit theatres on August 15 (Independence Day) this year, the flick will lock horns with 'Batla House' starring John Abraham.

Other than this, the 'Pink' actor along with Bhumi Pednekar will also portray the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s. (ANI)

