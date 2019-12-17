Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey to star in murder mystery 'Haseen Dillruba'

New Delhi (India), Dec 17 (ANI): 'Pink' actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday announced her next project 'Haseen Dillruba' and shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram account.

Hinting towards her role in the film, Pannu captioned the post, ""I maybe bad but I'm perfectly good at it" Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020."



The film will revolve around a murder mystery that will see actor Vikrant Massey besides Pannu in the film.

Produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew, the film will hit theatres on September 18 next year.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film 'Saand Ki Aankh' as an elderly sharpshooter along with actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Massey, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of 'Chhapaak' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

