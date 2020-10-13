Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram)
Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu basks in self love as she appreciates her natural skin

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 12:12 IST


New Delhi [India] October 13 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently vacationing at the Maldives took a moment to bask in self-love as she appreciated her natural skin on Tuesday.
The 'Pink' actor dedicated an Instagram post to her healthy skin and posted a glowing selfie.
She went on to compliment the post with a note explaining how there is a different glow in one's skin when it is healthy.

"Some days you really appreciate your natural skin. There's a different glow to natural, healthy skin. Just let your skin do its thing," the 33-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
Taapsee had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania last week.
She had been sharing bout of exotic pictures from her trip ever since she took off from India. (ANI)

